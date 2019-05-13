Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Interpol has refused to entertain Pakistan’s request to arrest former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz due to insufficient evidence and it has conveyed this to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), The Nation has learnt.

The Interpol has also rejected Pakistan’s request to issue red warrants for Hussain Nawaz.

According to the sources, with the approval of Interior Ministry, FIA few months ago had submitted a written request to the Interpol headquarters for issuing the red warrants of former PM’s sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.

FIA had been given the task to contact Interpol and bring both the sons of Nawaz back to the country. They said that an Interpol team reviewed the matter through different sessions but it could not be satisfied with the evidences provided by the Government of Pakistan. They mentioned that Interpol had informed the FIA last week through a letter about the development. The FIA had also informed the Interior Ministry and National Accountability Bureau about the Interpol’s respond.

In the case of Hussain Nawaz, the Interpol in its 10-page verdict said that the documents for issuing red warrants of Hussain Nawaz were not reasonable and the Pakistan government did not provide trustable proofs against the son of Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier in August, 2018, on the request of National Accountability Bureau the names of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were placed on the blacklist. After including in the black list, the passports of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were also blocked. Now the former premier’s sons will not be able to travel on their Pakistani passports.

According to media reports, Hasan Nawaz had said that the summons, warrants or hearings by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) do not apply to him and his brother Hussain Nawaz as both of them hold British nationalities.

The accountability court had also ordered the initiation of the process of declaring Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court in the corruption references.