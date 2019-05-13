Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Information Minister Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas has hoped that Nawaz Sharif is expected to come out of jail soon to lead people of the country.

He said that Maryam Nawaz, through her steadfast struggle and sincerity of purpose, won hearts of the party workers.

Talking to media in the state’s metropolis here, he assured the ruling party workers and supporters of including them in the consultation process on important decisions.

“There could be difference of opinion and view in the party but it is crystal clear that Raja Farooq Haider Khan would continue to be the prime minister of the State for the entire constitutional term of the incumbent AJK government,” he asserted

Minhas made it clear as saying “Raja Farooq Haider Khan was nominated as the AJK prime minister by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N stands by him,”

The AJK Information minister said that next fiscal years’ budget of the incumbent AJK government would be historic one.

Referring to the 13th constitutional amendment in Interim Act 1974 of AJK, Mushtaq Minhas said that the amendment empowered the AJK State government which would not be rolled back. He, however, said that the 14th amendment could be introduced for betterment as constitution is an evolutionary process.

The AJK Information minister said uplift of the state media is one of the priorities of the sitting AJK government. He explained that outstanding dues of the advertisements from development budget would be paid within this month.

The minister revealed that AJK Prime Minister has directed to allocate one percent of the annual AJK development budget in the PC-I for the advertisements. He said normal budget for advertisement has also been increased significantly.

“The longstanding demand of the state’s newspapers regarding PPRA has been acceded to,” he revealed. He said all the advertisements would be issued as per policy of AJK press information department.

Minhas asserted that AJK government achieved milestones in good governance, Kashmir liberation struggle, empowering the state besides turning it to self-reliance financially.

“Rest of the stipulated targets of the socio-economic progress and prosperity of AJK would be achieved in rest of the next two years term in power, he assured.