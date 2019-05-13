Share:

LAHORE : Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed holds Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif responsible for the economic crisis the country is passing through at present.

However, he said at a news conference here on Sunday that the crisis would be over in a couple of years.

He claimed that both the PMLN and the PPP posed no threat to the government. The real threat, he said, was from price hike and unemployment.

Answering a question, the minister claimed that the PM-N leadership was seeking an NRO from the prime minister. But he believed that Mr Imran Khan would not give them amnesty.

He alleged that Mian Shehbaz Sharif was responsible for creating the situation the former prime minister was facing at present.

He told a questioner that Pakistan was about to reach an agreement with the IMF. Also, he said, soon an amnesty scheme would be announced by the government.

