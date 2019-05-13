Share:

LAHORE - Huge salaries of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) high-ups have surprised Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was unaware of all this. During his visit to Lahore for fund-raiser at Shaukat Khannum Cancer Hospital, when the prime minister was told about the hefty salaries of the PCB top brass by his close friends, the PM said that he was unaware if the PCB officials were drawing such huge salaries.

The PM was told that the newly-inducted PCB employees at top slots are costing around Rs15million per month. These employees include PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, PCB Managing Director, Shafqat Naghmi and others, who are enjoying huge perks and privileges denying the policy of the prime minister. The PM said that he was never given briefing on salaries of PCB top officials and he was kept uninformed about this.