ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Football Federation President Engineer Syed Ashfaq Hussian Shah has urged government to take notice of Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat’s anti-Pakistan and anti-football practices and take stern action against his activities.

Engineer Ashfaq expressed these views during an exclusive interview to The Nation on Sunday.

“For the last four months me and my team are working day and night to take Pakistan football and especially the long-suffering players forward, but Makhdoom and his cronies are using every trick in their pocket to destabilise and create hurdle in our way. I had started football camp at Pakistan Sports Complex without a single penny’s help form government or any other sponsor where around 60 plus youngsters from across the country are training under top coach Tariq Lutfi and others. Their accommodation, meal iftar, sehri and even dailies are being provided by the PFF.”

He said: “It is not about me or my teams’ personal glory or ambitions as it is about Pakistan and football. The players’ futures are at stake. We are working day and night to bring the players into shape and look at Makhdoom Faisal who is conspiring against the state and especially against the players. He had spent more than decade in the PFF but now he is working against the spirit of national interests. According to my information, he is using every trick in his pocket and trying to field a team and use Bahrain as home ground. It would be highly injustice to all the national heroes, who are attending the camp and it is like stabbing in the back. I request the government, Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Justice of Pakistan to look into this matter of grave concern for the footballers and youth of the country. The PFF elections were held in highly impartial and according to the will of the PFF congress members and on the request of Makhdoom Faisal, where honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan Director General conducted elections in the Supreme Court building on December 12 last year, where we were elected.”

Ashfaq said according to Supreme Court directives, Football House possession was to be handed over to elected body within one week, which was partly done as they failed to provide us a single document, accounts details and record of last 14 years or so.

He said now highly important World Cup qualifier against Cambodia is round the corner and they had established camp at the PSB just to ensure our players get training and carry national hopes. “We have offered and requested Makhdoom to continue as AFC vice President and let us work for the sake of football, but he never responded in positive.”

“He is not only running parallel office in Lahore, which is a not only a clear violation of Supreme Court orders but also a move to destabilise elected body. He is working against the country’s interests and trying to field his own team and wants to use his contacts in Bahrain as home venue. This act is treason and he must be dealt with iron hand.”

“When Makhdoom has been elected as vice president in AFC, then why he is not ready and in mood to let the PFF run football affairs smoothly and his results in last 16 years are more than enough to prove that he did nothing for football despite receiving heavy funds from FIFA, AFC. Now FIFA, AFC delegation is arriving on May 26th and would stay in Pakistan for 3 days. I am quite sure and hopeful that justice will prevail and Pakistan football will come out of dark ages.”

He said they have enough proves of corruption and misdeeds by the previous management of the federation. “I am surprised that why AFC was directly involved in making payments to Makhdoom’s lawyers from the PFF development funds. We had written letter to FIFA Ethics Committee to probe the matter and I also request PM, Chief Justice, Sensate Chairman and COAS to look into this matter and provide justice to football in general and players in particular.”

He said they had time and again requested IPC Secretary Akbar Hussian Durrani and DG Arif Ibrahim to pass on directive to PSB Facilities Wing to properly water the Jinnah Stadium grass as it is in shambles and dust is everywhere and players are getting injured and dust is causing health hazards to the players. “I request IPC Minister to take notice of the pathetic situation and order the PSB’s relevant department to ensure Jinnah Stadium is properly watered and players get best facilities. Allama Iqbal Hostel is in shambles and such is the condition of the rooms and dining room that it is hard to breathe. We had requested Director Hostels Malik Imtian Hussain to at least depute few persons, who could help our staff to distribute iftar and sehri among the players and officials but he is least bothered and more busy in making noise rather than paying heed towards controlling his high-flying staff. I request Dr Fahmida Mirza t take stern action against those, who are working against the spirit of national interests,” Engineer Ashfaq concluded.”