Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of people under the banner of Sindh Adabi Sangat Mirpurkhas and civil society held demonstration here on Sunday outside the local press club to protest against illegal marriage of 13 years old girl Zahida Dalwani, resident of Jhuddo Town with an elder person.

Led by social worker Wajid Leghari, the protesters carrying banner and placards raised slogans against the illegal marriage of the above underage girl of Jhuddo Town.

They demanded the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and IG police to take immediate notice of the matter and order inquiry and punish the responsible.