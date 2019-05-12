Share:

RAWALPINDI - In order to ensure supply of food items to the residents on affordable rates, the District Administration conducted raids in different markets of the district including city and cantonment areas and lodged 30 FIRs against the profiteers and hoarders during last week.

According to a district administration spokesman, the assistant commissioners and price magistrates also imposed fines amounting to Rs409,000 on the profiteers for overcharging the consumers.

The officers of the district on directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Ali Randhawa conducted raids in different areas and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The raids were conducted by the magistrates in their respective areas to check quality of edibles and their rates, he said. ACs of Rawalpindi City, Cantt, Kahuta and Gujar Khan imposed Rs267,000 worth of fines on profiteers. He said that the administration was taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and the violators would not be allowed to cheat the public.

The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added.