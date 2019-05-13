Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-The Punjab Service Tribunal (PST) Lahore has issued warrants for the Punjab Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) secretary with the directives to the IG police to ensure appearance of the secretary in the court on June 18, 2019.

The PST Lahore has already stopped salary of the Punjab SH&ME secretary for non-compliance of the court orders issued on January 23, 2018 in the case but all in vain.

On the other hand, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of High Court Multan Bench has issued contempt notice to Punjab SH&ME Secretary Saqib Zafar for next hearing on May 28, 2019 in a contempt petition for violation of the apex court directives through order passed on March 11, 2019 in a contempt petition filed by a petitioner Mst Salma Shaheen, Nursing Instructor (OPS) School of Nursing DG Khan.

Implementation of the court orders has become a nightmare for the petitioners as so far all the court orders have been flouted by officers of the health department. According to the petitioner, Deputy Secretary (DS) Establishment Abdul Razzaq seems to have scant regard for the court orders as he has been using delay tactics regarding compliance of court orders.

As per detail, the PST Lahore and the Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Multan have passed many orders for sanction of leave period and promotion of the petitioner, but DS (Estt) Abdul Razzaq due to his alleged apparent personal malice, does not want to comply the court orders and is allegedly delaying implementation of the directives on one pretext or the other.

The Director General Nursing (DGN) Punjab Lahore as respondent has also acknowledged in her reply in the LHC Multan that the promotion case of the petitioner is placed before the DPC meeting separately under seniority position as per notified seniority list of 2014 and promotion is pending since 26-02-2015. The DG Nursing Punjab has prepared working papers of promotion case of the petitioner and handed it over to DS (Estt) Abdul Razzaq vide letter No. 547/DGN dated February 15, 2019 for to call DPC meeting separately for this case but the DS (Estt) allegedly has failed to called the DPC meeting.

The petitioner said that it is pity on the part of the health department as on one side Secretary (SH&ME) has issued a letter to under command all the heads of institutions vide No S.O(AHP-II) 1-10/2019 dated March 27, 2019 regarding subject of disposal of pending promotion/ up-gradation cases and has acknowledged in this letter that various complaints are being received regarding delay in processing the promotion cases of various categories of Allied Health Professionals in different institutions. Moreover, the Secretary has issued directions in the said letter that all such promotion / up-gradation cases of Allied Health Professionals who fulfil the criteria as per relevant service rules may be placed before the concerned DPC for consideration forthwith. But on the other side, the office of Secretary SH& ME is violating court orders passed in favour of the petitioner and its own above said letter spirit.