The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday commuted the death sentences to Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur into life sentences in the murder case of Shahzeb Khan.

A special SHC bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Nazar Akbar heard the appeals Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur and others challenging their sentences in the case. The court changed the death sentences awarded to Jatoi and Talpur to life sentences. The life sentences of Sajjad Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were maintained.

An anti-terrorism court in 2013 had awarded death sentences to Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for the murder of Shahzeb, while life sentences were awarded to Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari.

Shahzeb was gunned down by Jatoi in a posh locality of Karachi on December 25, 2012.

The Sindh High Court later set aside the punishments awarded to the accused by the anti-terrorism court and ordered a retrial of the case in a sessions court.

The Supreme Court earlier this year took a sou motu action and nullified the SHC order.