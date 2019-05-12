Share:

Solid waste management situation in Pakistan is a matter of grave concern as more than 5 million people die each year due to waste-related diseases. In Pakistan roughly 20 million tons of solid waste is generated annually, with an annual growth rate of about 2.4 percent. Karachi, the largest city in the country, generates more than 9,000 tons of municipal waste daily. All major cities, be it Islamabad, Lahore or Peshawar, are facing enormous challenges in tackling the problem of urban waste. The root factors for the worsening garbage problem in Pakistan are lack of urban planning, out-dated infrastructure, lack of public awareness and endemic corruption.

Waste practices in Pakistan need to be improved. This can start with awareness to the public of the health and environment impacts that dumped and exposed waste causes. It is imperative for the greater public to become environmentally educated and have a change in attitude and take action.

ALMA ZEHRA,

Karachi, April 21.