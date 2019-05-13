Share:

QUETTA : Unknown armed men martyred a sergeant of traffic police in Mastung town on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim, Muhammad Hanif, was performing his duties when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. Police reached the site and shifted the body to district headquarter hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police registered a case and started investigation.