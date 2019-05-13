Share:

GUJRANWALA - Two more girls married to Chinese men on Sunday returned home in Gujranwala with the help of Pakistan embassy.

According to details, Rabia was married to a Chinese national on January 1 and the couple moved to China after three weeks. The girl - belonging to Gujranwala’s Fatomand area - was tortured by her husband afterwards. She reached home with the help of Pakistan embassy.

The other girl - Rida - lived with her Chinese husband in Islamabad, and was also tormented by her spouse. Rida escaped subsequently and reached her home in Gujranwala. On the other hand, Sumaira from Faisalabad has also appealed the authorities to bring her sister - married five months ago back from China.