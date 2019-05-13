Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Four persons including a woman were gunned down and three others including a minor sustained gunshot wounds here in Khairpur Tamewali, some 70km from here on Sunday.

According to police sources, unidentified assailants, riding motorcycles, fired indiscriminate gunshots on residents of the house. As a result, three persons identified as Shahid, Ibrahim and Faiz died on the spot while four persons including three women and a minor kid got injured. The injured were rushed to THQ Hospital Khairpur Tamewali where one of the injured women succumbed to her injuries.

The police reached to crime scene and shifted dead bodies to the hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. Police sources claimed that there was a family dispute behind the incident. The police have registered a case and launched investigation to ascertain motive behind the incident.

On the other hand, sources identified the deceased persons as groom Shahid, his brother Ibrahim and his uncle, who were shot dead over matrimonial dispute by family of the girl.

The sources claimed that the attackers are residents of Sambrial area of Sialkot district. “The couple actually contracted a love marriage against the wishes of the girl family and that is the main reason behind the gruesome killings,” they asserted.