ATTOCK - Police in Attock launched crackdown against proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases and remained underground since long and arrested five persons including a woman wanted in different cases. According to police spokesman, New Airport Police in Fatehjang arrested Suleman- a resident of Azad Pattan Azad Kashmir wanted in murder case in Kanal village registered against him. He was declared proclaimed offender by court 8 years ago. The same police also arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Asif Khan wanted in sexual assault case by raiding at his native town in Swabi while Hassanabdal Police arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Ajmal wanted in case registered against him under amplifier act in year 2012.

Separately,Hassanbadal Police arrested a couple declared proclaimed offender by local court as they were wanted in a case registered against them under section 489-F since May 2019. Police sources said that Mohammad Nadeem and his wife were wanted in a case and they were declared PO as they went underground after registration of case. Police acting on a tip off raided at their house and arrested them.