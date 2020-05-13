Share:

SUKKUR - Due to COVID-19, the Pakistan Army, Rangers and police sealed Kot Dinal Shah, Sallar Muhalla, Dharaija Muhalla and Hospital Muhalla of Pir Jo goth,district Khairpur, besides, Darghah Pir jo goth Road, Market Road and main Bazaar Road were also sealed by the authorities.

The Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Mu­hammed Naeem Sandhu on Tuesday confirmed that Pir Jo Goth was sealed by Pakistan Army to prevent people movement.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government’s decision to ease the lockdown restrictions caused the mar­kets of Sukkur, Khairpur and other districts of Sindh to be virtually flooded by people keen for Eid shopping.

A huge number of people thronged the markets without complying with the SOPs by the govern­ment oblivious to the prevailing viral epidemic. People of all ages and gender especially women made their presence felt in the markets to shop for Eid as for purchasing daily groceries. The sad part was in utter disregard of precautions to safe­guard themselves and others from being infected by the virus. Contrarily a small proportion of peo­ple observed social distancing where possible and covered themselves with masks and gloves