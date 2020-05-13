Share:

Mardan - The number of coronavirus positive cases mounted to 268 in Mardan district while the 724 corona suspects were tested negative, sources said yesterday.

So far, 17 people have died of coronavirus in the district. The sources added that 1,231 tests were conducted in the district so far while the reports of 241 suspected patients were still awaited.

A total of 311 were allowed to go to homes from quarantine centers while 6 people were still quarantined.

Around 181 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centres in the district. A total of 30,716 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.

The sources added that so far 2,710 people were screened at Manga union council which was most affected by the virus.

The sources added that 5,222 people were screened at tehsil Katlang, 7,362 people were screened at Bakshali, 6,762 people were screened at Rashaki, 2,704 were screened at Shergarh, 1,728 people were screened at Baghdada.