Share:

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday approved Sindh (Covid-19) Emergency Relief Ordinance which aims to provide relief to lockdown-hit people of the province.

According to the new ordinance, fine for violating any clause has been increased to Rs one million.

The Sindh government more than a week ago approved the Sindh Covid-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020 to provide relief to the people and address the challenges emanating from the province-wide lockdown.