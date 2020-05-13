Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case on May 14.

According to details, the PML-N leader has been directed to attend the hearing to record his statement.

It is to be mentioned here that the apex court on September 10, 2018 directed the NAB to complete the inquiry against Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, he has been accused of granting contract on LNG Terminal to ETPL, Tri-partial agreement, LSA with EETPL and LNG import from Qatar etc.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time, in granting contract of LNG terminal for 15 years to their ‘favourite’ company.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.