ISLAMABAD - The Federal government has appointed Major General Amer Aslam Khan as Deputy Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority. The federal government also appointed Brigadier Nasir Manzoor Malik as Executive Director (Admin) Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and the notifications was issued in this regard. According to the notifications, "With the approval of the Federal Government PA-24740 Major General Amer Aslam Khan is appointed as Deputy Chairman (BS-21), Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority on standard terms and conditions, in terms of Section 12 of NAPHDA Act, 2020 with immediate effect and until further orders." Similarly, with the approval of federal government, PA-28800 Brigadier Nasir Manzoor Malik is appointed as Executive Director Admin(BS-20), Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority on standard terms and conditions, in terms of Section 12 of NAPHDA Act, 2020 with immediate effect and until further orders."