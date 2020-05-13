Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi chapter and said that NAB is committed for logical conclusion of Modarba/Musharka cases.

Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review the latest overall performance of the bureau at the NAB headquarters. He directed the bureau to recover looted funds related to Modarba cases, so that it could be returned to affectees.

The Chairman said that NAB is focal organisation of Pakistan under United National Convection against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan is signatory of UNCAC. He said that NAB has been rejuvenated and its procedures have perfected besides transforming NAB into a vibrant and reputable organisation.

He said that NAB’s faith is a corruption-free Pakistan is in line with the national anti-corruption strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement. He said that World Economic Forum Report lauds NAB’s efforts to aware people about the ill effects of corruption in order to corruption free Pakistan under the Global Competitiveness Index, 2019.

During the meeting, it was informed that the Accountability Court in Islamabad has awarded 14 years sentence, a fine of Rs 67 million to Ghulam Rasool Ayubi and Najam ud din in Mudaraba Case.

The accused Ghulam Rasool Ayubi and Najam ud Din had been found guilty and all charges against the accused persons were proven true. The Accountability Court also ordered to forfeiture of property belonging to both accused.

Subsequently in the other case, the Accountability Court awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs9 billion fine to Mufti Ehsan-Ul-Haq while nine other co-accused were handed a Rs1 billion fine each. This fine was the maximum awarded in the history of NAB.

During the meeting, it was also informed that it that there are 31524 affectees in Modarba scam.

NAB Rawalpindi has filed 30 references in the Accountability Courts froze assets worth Rs. 1646.5 million approximately and disbursed Rs. 35.608 million to the affectees.

NAB Rawalpindi has arrested 45 accused persons in Modarba scam including Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq, Mufti Ibrar-ul-Haq, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz, Moeen Aslam, Obaidullah, Mufti Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Sajjad Ahmed, Asif Javed, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Muhammad Hussain Ahmed, Hamid Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan, Bilal Khan Bangash, Matiur Rehman, Muhammad Numan Qureshi, Syed Aksheed Hussain, Muhammad Adil Butt, Muhammad Saqib, Umair Ahmed, Aqeel Abbasi, Mufti Hanif Khan, Nazeer Ahmed Ibrahim Alshoriam and Saifullah.