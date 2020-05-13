Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has said that he feels sorry for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Prime Minister Imran Khan nexus for always running away from court of law.

In a chain of posts on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N leader said that NAB-Imran Khan nexus always deploys poor old tactics of propaganda on media to save their own gross incompetence and corrupt practices in sugar, wheat, medicines and Peshawar BRT.

No propaganda can cover up your poor governance and incompetence, he stated.

IK accused me of offering him a bribe Rs.10 billion to b silent in Panama case/Javed Sadiq as frontman. Then it was said I siphoned off money from Multan Metro, a baseless charge rejected by Chinese govt. Even to this day, he has not presented a single piece of evidence in court! — Shehbaz Sharif (Stay at home to stay safe) (@CMShehbaz) May 13, 2020

Shehbaz Sharif said that PM Imran accused him of offering a bribe worth Rs.10 billion to remain silent in Panama case. Then it was said that I siphoned off money from Multan Metro, a baseless charge rejected by Chinese government, he further posted.

The opposition leader in NA asserted even to this day, the premier has not presented a single piece of evidence in court against him.