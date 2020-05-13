Share:

PESHAWAR - In view of the coro­navirus threat, the principal seat of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) will remain closed from May 13 to May 31.

According to a notification released by the PHC registrar office, the principal seat including all offic­es, branches, basic health units, barrooms, advocate general block, consultation rooms, bar library, book shops and service shed of paralegal staff in Peshawar shall remain closed. It, however, said that essential staff of the general branch, protocol, security and ac­counts branch shall be on duty.

Similarly, two principal staff officers shall work on rotation basis while the officers and staff hailing from other districts, ladies, shall have exemption.

All staff of the principal seat shall give affidavits that neither they nor their immediate relatives, their neighbours were diagnosed with or suspected of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, according to sources about 11 staff members of PHC had tested positive for the corona­virus who included those from the writ, criminal and RFA branches.