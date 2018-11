Share:

ISLAMABAD – As many as 11 matches were played on the first day of the ITF Junior Pakistan Tennis Championship-II 2018 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Monday. In the first match of the day, Yunes Talavar of Iran beat Pakistan’s Abdullah Abdullah 6-3, 6-2, India’s Brandon Suryana beat Pakistan’s Ahmed Ehtisham 6-2, 6-0, England’s Ronan Sahni beat Pakistan’s Abdullah Adnan 7-5, 6-3, Shoaib Khan thrashed M Hadin 6-0, 6-0, Turkey’s Berk Ullas Enc beat Pakistan’s Zalan Khan 6-2, 6-1, Ahmed Kamil beat Osama Khan 6-1, 6-3, Subhan Bin Salik beat Abdeli Mohammed 6-1, 6-1, Sami Zeb Khan beat Sameer Ahmed Ch 6-2, 6-2, Pakistan’s Ahmed Asjad stunned Vietnam’s Hai Truong Vo 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, Sri Lanka’s Vhimalshanth Chandramohan routed Ahmar Saeed 6-1, 6-0 and Saqib Hayat beat Moosa Ch 6-0, 6-0.