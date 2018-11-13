Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seed Asim Khan crowned 3rd Chairman POF Board National Men Squash champion after beating Israr Ahmed in the final while Madina Zafar hammered Amina Fiaz to clinch ladies singles title at Jahangir Khan/Roshan Khan Squash Complex, Wah Cant.

In the highly-charged final, Asim started well and raced onto take 2-0 lead, but like witnessed in the past that after taking cruise control, Asim let the things slip and allow the opponents too much liberty and complacency to stage a comeback. Israr took advantage and leveled the score at 6-6. Asim then changed the gear and started playing aggressively which helped him win the first game 11-6.

The second game was identical to the first one, where Asim first dominated and then let the opponent dictate his terms and then once again showed his authority to win the game 11-6. Israr played well in the third game and won it 11-7 and also the fourth one 12-10. Asim changed his game plan and started playing superbly to win fifth and decisive game 11-7 to land the title.

In the ladies final, Madnia outclassed Amina Fiaz. Madina was toying with Amina, as she took the first game 11-2, won the second 11-3. Amina showed some resistance in the third game and was leading 5-2, but Madina kept her cool and first leveled the game at 5-5 and then went onto take the third game 11-8 to land yet another national title.

POF Board Chairman Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M) was the chief guest in men’s final and Begum Chairman POF Board was the chief guest at the ladies final and both distributed prizes among the position holders.