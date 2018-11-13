Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign players will start arriving in Pakistan from November 18 to participate in the DHA International Squash Championship scheduled to be held in Karachi.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) vice president and squash legend Qamar Zaman said that the championship carrying prize money of US $20,000 will be held from November 20 to 24. “Karachi will be hosting three back-to-back international tournaments in these two months.

The Pakistan Open International Squash Tournament (US $50,000 prize money) will be held from November 28 to December 2 while the third Chief of Naval Staff International Squash Championship will be played from December 6 to 10,” he said.

He said players from 14 foreign countries including Pakistan, Malaysia, Egypt, Iran, Finland, Peru, England, Qatar, Mexico, Spain, France, Czech Republic, Hong Kong and Portugal will be participating in the championship. “Pakistani players will get a chance to display top performances in the event and improve their positions,” he said and added that the credit for revival of squash in the country goes to PSF.