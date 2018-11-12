Share:

LAYYAH-The district administration is set to organise Thal Mela during 3rd Thal Jeep Rally scheduled to be held in the desert of Layyah district from 16th to 18th November. The rally will start from Muzaffargarh; the riders, participating in the rally, will stay for a moment at midpoint Choubara in Layyah district, and then will move to their endpoint Muzaffargarh.

Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir said that the consecutive conduct of 3rd Layyah Thal Mela and Thal Jeep Rally was a great success in the history of Layyah district. He visited the site of Layyah Thal Mela and Thal Jeep Rally midpoint at Choubara tehsil. On the occasion, he stated: “The event has become a permanent feature of Layyah district, and it attracts international tourists and motor drivers.” MPA Tahir Randhawa accompanied him.

The DC said that Layyah Thal Mela would promote local culture, adding that the natives would be able to sell their hand-made products on reasonable prices. He directed the colleges and school education department to establish cultural and educational stalls along with universities so that the visitors might have a variety of things in Layyah Thal Mela. The DC further added that Foods Street, drinking water, shady places, and other necessary facilities would be provided to the people on a priority basis in the upcoming event.

MPA Tahir Randhawa said that Layyah Thal Mela and Thal Jeep Rally were a turning point for the prosperity and development of Layyah district.

He added: “One day, Choubara tehsil will be hosting an international Jeep Rally event.” He said that the Government of the Punjab was keen to provide health, education, sports, and cultural festivity facilities and opportunities to the masses.

On the other hand, the district police have also finalised foolproof security arrangements for Thal Mela and Thal Jeep Rally.