Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Tuesday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General Lahore Saleem Shahzad.

In his petition, the PML-N leader stated, “Saleem Shahzad has become a party against PML-N and his recent media interviews prove that. When he is no longer an independent person then how can the inquiries be transparent?”

“NAB DG Lahore is conducting a media trial of PML-N members and sharing confidential information pertaining to inquiries on TV channels,” the petition added.

Furthermore, the PML-N leader requested the court to direct the NAB DG Lahore to not appear on talk shows.

“All inquiries of PML-N leaders under NAB DG Lahore should be transferred,” he urged.

A day earlier, NAB chairman barred all officers from giving media interviews.

Last week, leaders of opposition parties accused Saleem of carrying out a "media trial" of opposition politicians and tabled a privilege motion in the National Assembly urging the "immediate intervention" of the House in the matter.

Earlier, on Thursday, Saleem appeared on at least five political talk shows on different TV channels to talk about the ongoing corruption allegations against former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the DG NAB's interviews a form of "political revenge".