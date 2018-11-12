Share:

SHEIKHUPURA-Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar declared on Monday that the PTI government is committed to fulfil the vision envisaged by Prime Minister Imran Khan in letter and spirit.

"The PTI will, Insha Allah, provide jobs to 10 million jobless people and five million houses to homeless citizen during its five years tenure up till 2023," Ch Sarwar reiterated the pledge while speaking at a function arranged by an NGO being headed Navel Chief (r) Asif Sandhila at his native village Mehmonwali, about 2km from here on Monday.

The function was held at a vocational institution being run by NGO Cooperative Foundation under the supervision of the former navel chief.

The Punjab governor said that his own NGO Sarwar Foundation would install water filtration plant in 42 prisons including in village Mehmowala.

He regretted that the Police Department personnel, unfortunately, are suffering from various fatal dieses particularly hepatitis and Sarwar Foundation would also provide best medical treatment to all such policemen. He said the foundation has devised a comprehensive programme in this regard, which will be announced soon.

Later while talking to local media, the Punjab governor said that those who plundered national exchequer and involved in money laundering would not be spared.

"The PTI government has come to power with sole aim to established a New Pakistan freed from corruption, embezzlements and all other such social ills," he declared.

To question regarding difference with Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, he denied any rift with him or any other allies.

"They all are my friends and colleagues and we are working as a team," Ch Sarwar asserted.

The former navel chief also addressed the function.

TWO CRUSHED TO DEATH

Two friends lost lives in a traffic accident in Narang Mandi here on Monday.

The victims identified as Sarfraz and Jahangir, riding a bike, were going on city road when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler. As a result both died due to severe head injuries. The Narang Police arrested the driver.