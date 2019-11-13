Share:

LAHORE - Wapda’s Abubakar Talha on Tuesday registered upset victory against second seed Asad Zaman in the U-12 category as all the top players advanced to the next round of the 3rd Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 being played here at the college premises.

In the Under-18 second round matches, Abdul Hanan Khan had to struggle hard to beat Ehtesham Arif 7-5, 6-4 while Faizan thrashed Hamza bin Sajid 6-0, 6-0, Musa Haroon outclassed Tayyab Amir 6-1, 6-1 and Usama Khan routed Sheran Saleem 6-2, 6-2 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

In Under-14 first round matches, Hamid Israr outlasted Reyan Munsif 4-0, 4-0, Ibrahim Zaman beat Tayyab Siddiqui 4-2, 4-10, 4-3,Shael Durrab outclassed Asfandyar 4-0, 4-0, M Talha Khan outsmarted Ali Jawad 4-0, 4-0, Haider Ali Rizwan outpaced Sheharyar Anees 4-0, 4-0, Syed Salman beat Ibrahim Anjum 4-0, 1-4, 10-5, Shahzaib Zahid overpowered Aziz Salahuddin 4-0, 4-0, Bilal Asim thumped Arman Kamran 4-0, 4-2, Hamza Jawad trounced Nad-e-Ali 4-0, 4-0, Asad Zaman toppled Muaviya Butt 4-0, 4-1 and Mahateer Muhammad thrashed Abubakar Khalil 4-0, 4-0 to move into the next round.

In Under-12 first round matches, Abubakar Talha of FG Public Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt stunned second seed Asad Zaman 4-2, 5-3. Abubakar, who is unseeded player in U-12 category and national No 1 player in U-10 category, played superb tennis against the experienced player and outplayed him with his powerful shots and outstanding skills and techniques. He won the first game 4-2 and faced some resistance in the second game before winning it 5-3.

In other matches in U-12 category, Hussnain Ali Rizwan played well against Zubair Momin and outsmarted him 4-0, 4-1 while his brother Haider Ali Rizwan comfortable outclassed Talha Tarrar with a score of 4-0, 4-0. Another promising player Ameer Mazari overwhelmed Asfandyar 4-0, 4-2 while Zohaib Afzal Malik had to struggle hard to beat Xeerak Mustafa 4-0, 2-4, 10-6, Ibrahim Zaman also took some time before settling down and edging out Essa Bilal 5-3, 0-4, 10-6.

Haris Bajwa routed M Ahmad Abid 4-2, 4-0, Abubakar Khalil defeated Sarim Rasool 4-2, 5-3, Muneeb Majeed thumped Raja Mustafa 4-1, 4-2, Asher Ahmad defeated Abdullah Sajjad 4-0, 4-2 and Umar Jawad beat Sohan Noor 4-2, 4-0 to make their ways into the next round.

In Under-10 second round matches, talented Zohaib Afzal Malik played tremendously against Essa Bilal, thrashing him 4-0, 4-0 while emerging female player of the country Haniya Minhas outclassed Talha Tarrar 4-0, 4-0, Ismail Aftab trounced Hussain Sher Dil 4-0, 4-0, Ameer Mazari outperformed Abdullah Mubeen 4-0, 4-0, Umar Jawad crushed Abdullah Yousaf 4-0, 4-0, and Haris Bajwa thumped Mohsin Sheraz 4-0, 4-0.