Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) swung into action with its 'Plan B' on Wednesday, blocking the Quetta-Chaman Highway for traffic.

JUI-F activists along with Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party have blocked the Quetta-Chaman highway while pursuing the 'Plan B' of the Azadi March.

Workers from both parties have blocked the Syed Hameed Cross for traffic, causing problems for the passengers.

Provincial JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Wasay said 'Plan B' was underway in Balochistan with the highway being closed for traffic.

On the other hand, a large contingent of levies forces have reached the spot and are negotiating with the protesters to open the highway.

On Tuesday, while addressing the participants of Azadi March, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had urged his party workers to come out from their homes to execute the ‘Plan-B’ which involved blocking major highways and trade links across the country.

The JUI-F plans on blocking all main roads throughout Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

All the thoroughfares of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be closed as well by the Azadi March supporters.

In the meeting, the JUI-F chief was briefed about the plan by all four provincial chiefs of the party. Fazl expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements in place for the plan.

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.