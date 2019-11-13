Share:

RAWALPINDI - Outgoing Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost held a farewell meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquartes in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief appreciated and acknowledged the services rendered by the Iranian Ambassador to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran. Mehdi Honardoost appreciated the role of Pakistan Army for regional peace and stability and its efforts in establishing peace at Pak-Iran border, said the ISPR statement.