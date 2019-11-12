Share:

SIALKOT-A delegation of junior foreign diplomats from different countries visited Sialkot International Airport under the supervision of senior officials of Pakistan Foreign Services Academy.

The foreign diplomats extended their full support and cooperation to Sialkot exporters for promotion of their trade and ensuring easy access of Sialkot-made products to their countries.

CEO of Sialkot International Airport Limited ( SIAL) Maj-Gen (Rtd) Muhammad Abid Nazir and Chairman SIAL’s Business Development Committee told the diplomats that the grand project of Sialkot airport, set up by Sialkot exporters on self help basis, has been playing a pivotal role in opening the new vistas of socio-economic and human development.

They revealed that the project of Sialkot international airport is moving ahead successfully towards the goal success and excellence besides striving to open the new vistas of socio-economic and human development here...#

PUNISHMENT: Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Sialkot Shazia Cheema has awarded 20 years regorious imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs. 100, 000 to a convict Gulfam Shah for forcibly raping a married woman Shakeela Noureen besides blackmailing her after making her porn video clips as well in Sialkot city’s congested Muradpur locality about one and half years ago.

Police had registered this case against convict Gulfam Shah on the report of victim Shakeela Noureen’s husband Zahid Mehmood.