LAHORE - Realme recently launched the Realme 5 series and the flagship realme XT. On the occasion of Biggest Daraz 11.11 sale of year realme is offering exciting discount on the best-selling budget hero smartphone realme 5. From November 11-15, 2019 the price of realme 5 3/64 GB variant will be 23,299. If this is just not enough for real fans then they can also purchase a brand new realme 5 3/64 GB variant with an HBL card at an amazing price point of 19,799 as well both offers can be availed exclusively only on darazpk.