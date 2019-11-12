Share:

Okara-The University of Okara has started classes after admission of over 6,000 students.

Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar welcomed the students and wished good fortune to them. In his welcome note, Dr Zakar said, “I warmly welcome you at the beginning of your higher education journey. Family holds great importance in our society and we have access to 6,000 families in the region which means the university will influence all these families and ignite social change.”

With the addition of the new students, the current strength of the university has soured up to 12,000. The UO has launched 31 new departments this year. A total of 75,000 admission applications were received through the online admission system. The last week was reserved as the Orientation Week. All the departments invited their newly enrolled students and appraised them about the concerned disciplines and the university’s rules and regulations in general.

ATTACK: Two young men were injured with daggers by as many assailants in a quarrel on mud throwing. One young man died after remaining under treatment for a week. In village 48/2L Muhammad Saqib and Afaq Ahmad had admonished Bilal and Abid to spread mud in the street, on which Bilal and Abid attacked Saqib and Afaq with daggers and injured them severely. Both wee rushed to the DHQ hospital South city. One injured young man Afaq Muhammad died of injuries, the other was lying under treatment. The assailants had escaped. PS Sadr Okara had registered a case.

A young man was shot injured for admonishing 5 persons to spread terror in the street by aerial shooting. In a street in Kot Nihal Singh Hassan s/o Afzal and his 4 accomplices Zishan, Adnan, Muhammad Azam and Hamza used to spread terror by aerial shooting. Abid admonished and asked them not do so, at which the four men shot at him and escaped. Abid got seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital. A case was registered in the PS B Division.