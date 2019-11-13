Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is spreading love while India is fuelling hatred, saying that on one side, Pakistan is opening the corridor of love, whereas on the other, India is imposing restrictions on offering Juma and Eid prayers in occupied Kashmir In a statement here on Tuesday, the foreign minister said: “The Kashmiris are even not allowed to take out processions of Muharramul Haram and Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).”

Last week, Pakistan opened the historic Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as a testimony to Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace. Prime Minister Imran Khan later congratulated the Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

FM Qureshi urged the international community and human rights organisations to play their due and proactive role to get the Kashmiri people rid of the Indian brutalities. Pakistan, he said, would continue to extend legal, moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris until realisation of their right to “self-determination” in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. He said the India regime had besieged armless Kashmiri people for the last 100 days and had been facing Indian atrocities. He said innocent Kashmiri children and women have been subjected to oppression by the Indian forces. The FM said Kashmiris had been denied access to food and medicines owing to the continuous curfew in the held valley and shadows of death are hovering there.