Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) women wing president and MNA Mrs. Farrukh Khan called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain along with a delegation of women at his residence yesterday and inquired after his health. The delegation also prayed for former prime minister’s long life.

Views about political situation and other matters were also exchanged during the meeting.

Mrs. Niloufer Bakhtiyar, Mrs. Riffat Sarwar, Mrs. Fozia Naz, Mrs. Lubna Qureshi, Mrs. Farzana Malik, Tahira Tariq and other women were part of the delegation.