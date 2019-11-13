Share:

LAHORE - Sargodha Polo Club and LGPC Natura Ful Warrior carved out sensational victories in the Silkbank Inter Clubs Polo Cup 2019 openers played here at the Fortress Stadium on Tuesday. In the first match of the day, Sargodha Polo Club outperformed LGC Platinum Homes by 9-4. N/Ris Muhammad Akhtar emerged as star of the day from the winning side, as he fired in fabulous five goals while his teammates Col Tabbasam Zia and L/Dir Shahid contributed with a brace each. From the losing side, which had two goals handicap advantage, Bahawal struck both the goals, as Sargodha Polo Club won the match by 9-4. Sargodha dominated the match right from the word go as they fired in fabulous four goals in the first chukker while they could add just one goal in the second to make it 5-0. They hammered an impressive hat-trick of goals to further stretch their lead to 8-0 while they added one more in their total tally to make it 9-0. In the dying moments of the match, LPC Platinum Homes showed their presence and scored a brace to finish the match at 9-4, as they had two goals handicap advantage. The second encounter proved to be a one-sided affair as LGPC Natura Ful Warrior outclassed Bahawalpur Polo Club by 10-2½. Shah Shamyl Alam was hero of the day from the winning side as he slammed in fantastic five goals while Makhdoom Murad Shah and Ahmed Bilal contributed a brace each and Kasim Ahmad Khan struck one. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, the only goal was converted by Col Ali Zaman Khattak. LGPC Natura Ful Warrior started well against Bahawalpur Polo Club and pumped in a hat-trick in the first chukker to take 3-0 lead.

They added three more goals in their tally in the second chukker, making it 5-0 while one goal came from their opponents, reducing the margin to 5-1. The winning side smashed in two goals each in the third and fourth chukker to win the match 10-2½, as Bahawalpur had one and a half goal handicap.