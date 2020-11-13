Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday paid glowing tributes to late Jehangir Badr on his 4th death anniversary being observed today (November 13).

In his message on the eve of former Federal Minister Jehangir Badr’s death anniversary, the PPP Chairman said that he was one of those Jiyalas (diehard workers) who played proud and brave role during the struggle against dictatorship and for restoration of democracy led by Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal said that sacrifices and struggle of Jehangir Badr were a lesson for the young Jiyalas for learning from the lives of leading and proud Jiyalas of the history.

He said that PPP continues struggle for supremacy of the constitution and parliament, which is the core mission of the party for which party leadership and thousands of Jiyalas dedicated their lives.

Separately, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took strong notice of a brutal incident in which a woman and her 4-year-old girl were gang-raped in Kashmore.

In a statement issued here, the PPP Chairman said that the incident had shocked him personally and beasts involved in this gruesome crime have shamed humanity.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the tormented mother and the girl will get justice at any cost and asked Sindh government that the culprits meet the exemplary punishment under the law.

He also asked Sindh government to ensure adequate medical treatment to both the victims besides taking care of them.