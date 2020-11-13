Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday sought implementation report regarding recovery of double pay from former Managing Director (MD) Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Amjad Pervaiz.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding release of benefits/Emoluments for services by Amjad Pervaiz rendered as Acting MD.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked whether the former MD PSO Amjad Pervaiz was present in the court. The Additional Attorney General responded that Amjad Pervaiz’s address had been changed so he could not get the court notice.

The Chief Justice observed that the same thing was told to the court at the last hearing. The court would not adjourn the case today, he added. He expressed annoyance over the Additional Attorney General.

The court directed the Secretary Petroleum for implementation of court notice from Amjad Pervaiz in one week. The Additional Attorney General pleaded the court to grant two weeks time for implementation of court notice. The Chief Justice said that the court would not grant time more than one week.

Amjad Pervaiz Janjua worked as an acting MD PSO from 2013 to 2015. Former MD PSO Amjad Pervaiz continued to receive Rs 1.8 million salaries instead of Rs 0.9 million without the approval of the federal government.