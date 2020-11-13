Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated Pakistan Army’s utmost support and commitment to Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the COAS was talking to AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider in Rawalpindi on Thursday. “They discussed matters of mutual interest particularly situation on line of control and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K),” Pakistan Army’s Media Wing quoted COAS as saying.

Also, Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.

COAS welcomed the Ambassador to Pakistan and expressed hope that his services will help optimise Pak- Afghan bilateral relations. “During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security situation, ongoing Afghan Peace Process, border management and defence and security cooperation were discussed.”

The ISPR further said that the two noted the exceptional brotherly relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same.