In Gilgit Baltistan, 330 candidates including four women are contesting the general elections in 24 constituencies of Legislative Assembly to be held on Sunday.

The Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan has announced three day holidays from tomorrow on the occasion of elections.

Meanwhile, giving news briefing in Gilgit today, the Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan said all arrangement have been finalized for holding of free, fair and transparent elections.