ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates spoke about Pakistan’s COVID-19 response and resumption of polio vaccination campaigns.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, Mr Gates conveyed his appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through involvement of community leaders and influencers. COAS said that it was national cause and national effort. He said that we will call it a success when no child is affected in Pakistan. “Credit goes to the grassroots workers including the mobile teams, Law Enforcement Agencies and health representatives,” the COAS said. Both also discussed the safe start and efforts needed to effectively conduct polio campaigns in COVID environment.

Mr Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in managing the pandemic despite the current rise in COVID-19 cases and efforts to safely conduct polio immunization campaigns and essential immunisations that have continued amid the pandemic. Both also pledged to continue working together to make further progress in ending polio in Pakistan and improving the health of all children.