ISLAMABAD - The government on Thursday said that it was hiring a consultant to complete the auction of unsold spectrum.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the Advisory Committee for the release of unsold spectrum of next generation mobile services (NGMS) yesterday at the Finance Division. Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry also participated in the meeting.

The Committee was briefed by Chairman PTA and Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology about the latest developments on the sale of available spectrum of next generation mobile services. The members of Frequency Allocation Board also shared their input on the subject. The Committee was briefed that the process for hiring of the consultant for the sale of available spectrum would be completed within 60 days and report will be prepared and submitted before the Committee accordingly. It is expected that the initial report will be ready by December 2020. The process for the sale of spectrum will follow after the hiring of the consultant and tentatively would be completed within this financial year.

Adviser Finance, as Chairman of the Committee, directed to complete the task of the hiring of the consultant at the earliest. He also stated that the whole process of auction must be transparent and an officer may be designated to apprise the public about the progress regarding sale of spectrum on regular basis. The whole process would contribute towards strengthening and expanding communications/IT services across the country, would create more job opportunities, and improve the ease of doing business. The next meeting of the Advisory Committee is expected to take place in December 2020.