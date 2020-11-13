Share:

MARDAN - House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFC) inaugurated its Mardan Branch, located on the Upper Ground Floor, Mardan City Center (MCC) Plaza, Qazi Bashir Road, Mardan Cantonment. The Branch was inaugurated by Mr. Faisal Murad, Group Head, Business & Operations-HBFC. Senior officials from HBFC, including Regional Head, Mr. Shah Raza, Area Head, Mr. Nasrullah Jan, Branch Manager, Mr. Ghulam Ali, Head Property Management, Waseem Anwar and others were present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, Mr. Faisal Murad said, “At HBFC, we are in the process of modernizing our branches – creating customer friendly, contemporary spaces that allow customers to benefit from our home financing schemes.”

“We are continually expanding the outreach of our home financing schemes through specialized branches all over Pakistan. The inauguration of the branch is in line with the vision of Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme that aims to provide housing facility to the homeless population of this country.”

He further added. “I would like to congratulate the management, our team and branch staff for achieving this important milestone. Under its capable leadership, the institution has made outstanding progress over the past few years, and continues to move on a sharp trajectory of growth. I wish to reiterate HBFC’s commitment towards the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people through its housing finance schemes”, he said.