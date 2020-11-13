Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought explanation from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) about its decision of imposing a ban on indoor marriages.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of a petition filed by Islamabad Marquees, Catering and Banquet Hall Association (IMCBA) through its chairman Mukhtar Abbas and issued notices to the respondents.

However, the IHC bench clarified that it cannot take responsibility if a function results in the spread of Coronavirus, but can ask the government that why the marquees were being discriminated.

The court also directed the NCOC to appoint any senior officer to appear before the court on the next hearing and explain its position in this matter and deferred the proceedings till November 18.

The petitioner moved the court though his counsel Taimoor Aslam Khan Advocate and cited deputy director (Operations) National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Secretary Ministry of Health Services and Regulations and Coordination and others as respondent.