KARACHI - The Pakistan Coast Guards seized huge quantity of narcotics from Pasni, Balochistan. According to a press release on Thursday, the PCG on a tip about the smuggling of drugs from Pasni to abroad, enhanced checking in the area. After thorough checking the PCG officials recovered 143 kg of fine quality crystal and 608 kg heroin concealed between mountains near Tangbaz area of Pasni. The drugs were said to be snuggled to South Africa via coastal route. The approximate value of the seized drugs in the international market is Rs. 20 billion. Further investigations are underway.