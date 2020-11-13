Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth passed away on Thursday at the age of 59. Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth was shifted to a private hospital in

Islamabad after he contracted the coronavirus a few days ago. Justice Seth had tested positive for the coronavirus on October 22. He was later shifted to the Kulsoom International Hospital in Islamabad, where he succumbed to the virus, Hussain added. He leaves behind a wife and a daughter. The funeral prayers will be offered on November 13 at the old Army Stadium ground in Peshawar at 2:30pm.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of the Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Peshawar.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul. They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (Directorate), General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief on passing away of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted COAS as saying in a tweet late Thursday.