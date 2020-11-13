Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 69 illegal treatment centres in six cities during the last three days. The enforcement teams of the PHC carried raids on 512 treatment centres to seal entities being run by quacks. Out of the visited centres, 14 each in Okara and Muzaffargarh, 13 each in Chakwal and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala 10 and five in Sialkot were sealed where unqualified and fake persons were found illegally treating patients and laboratories conducting diagnostic and radiological tests. As per the data, 157 quacks’ outlets have been converted into other legal businesses.