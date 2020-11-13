Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has arrived in Turbat to inaugurate development and social welfare projects.

According to details, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz are also accompanying the Prime Minister on the visit.

During the visit, he will hold meetings with provincial Governor Justice (retired) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan. He will also inaugurate new road of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The premier will also announce a development package for Balochistan’s underdeveloped districts. He is also scheduled to meet provincial assembly members and senior leaders of his party in Quetta.

The PM will be briefed on the current security situation in the province.