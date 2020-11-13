Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended interim bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Manzoor Wasan till December 22, in the assets case.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor said that inquiry against Manzoor Wasan had been completed and was sent to the NAB headquarters but few issues were raised by the graft-buster body.

The issues have been addressed by NAB Sukkur now, he added. The SHC while extending interim bail of Manzoor Wasan until December 22 has sought inquiry report from the NAB officials.

At a previous hearing, Barrister Zameer Ahmed had said that the NAB had failed to collect evidence against his client and had demanded to extended bail of his client, which was accepted.

According to the NAB, the PPP leader was accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties too.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed in filing reference against the PPP stalwart despite the passage of two years.